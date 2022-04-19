See All Gastroenterologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Harvey Lefton, MD

Gastroenterology
5 (5)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harvey Lefton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.

Dr. Lefton works at Gastrointestinal Specialists in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients.

Locations

    Gastrointestinal Specialists
    3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 240, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Bucks Hospital
  • Jefferson Frankford Hospital
  • Jefferson Torresdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Reflux Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Reflux Esophagitis
Esophagitis
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Apr 19, 2022
I have been seeing Dr. Lefton for over 24 years. I am so grateful he is part of my healthcare team. He is so caring and relaxed that I know whatever is bothering me at my visit, he is going to help me fix it.
Kathleen Monaco — Apr 19, 2022
About Dr. Harvey Lefton, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1346204872
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Cleveland Clinic
Residency
  • Cleveland Clinic
Internship
  • Cleveland Clinic
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harvey Lefton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lefton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lefton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lefton works at Gastrointestinal Specialists in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Lefton’s profile.

Dr. Lefton has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lefton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefton.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

