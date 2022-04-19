Dr. Harvey Lefton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Lefton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harvey Lefton, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Jefferson Bucks Hospital, Jefferson Frankford Hospital and Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.
Dr. Lefton works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Gastrointestinal Specialists3998 Red Lion Rd Ste 240, Philadelphia, PA 19114 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Bucks Hospital
- Jefferson Frankford Hospital
- Jefferson Torresdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lefton?
I have been seeing Dr. Lefton for over 24 years. I am so grateful he is part of my healthcare team. He is so caring and relaxed that I know whatever is bothering me at my visit, he is going to help me fix it.
About Dr. Harvey Lefton, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1346204872
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- Cleveland Clinic
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lefton has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lefton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lefton works at
Dr. Lefton has seen patients for Reflux Esophagitis, Esophagitis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lefton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lefton speaks Spanish.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefton. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefton.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefton, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefton appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.