Dr. Harvey Karpo, DPM
Dr. Harvey Karpo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.
Harvey Karpo, D.P.M.649 N Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Directions (856) 845-3668
Their office is so professional and they have a very good bedside manner. Dr carper's been taking care of my feet for almost 2 years or longer. I love going to him and meets my feet feel better on the diabetic and I have foot issues. Sarah and his wife are awesome at running the office while Dr Karpo always has something knowledgeable to share with his patients. It's such a friendly office I would always recommend them which I have with several friends of mine and family members. Many of my family members have gone to him to take care of their foot issues because diabetes runs in our family. Thank you Dr Karpo for helping me with my feet.
- Podiatry
- 48 years of experience
- English
- John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
Dr. Karpo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
