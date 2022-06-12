See All Podiatrists in Woodbury, NJ
Dr. Harvey Karpo, DPM

Podiatry
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Harvey Karpo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Karpo works at Harvey Karpo, D.P.M. in Woodbury, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harvey Karpo, D.P.M.
    649 N Broad St, Woodbury, NJ 08096 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (856) 845-3668

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
McMurray's Test
Foot Fracture
Plantar Fasciitis
McMurray's Test
Foot Fracture

Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • MagnaCare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 12, 2022
    Their office is so professional and they have a very good bedside manner. Dr carper's been taking care of my feet for almost 2 years or longer. I love going to him and meets my feet feel better on the diabetic and I have foot issues. Sarah and his wife are awesome at running the office while Dr Karpo always has something knowledgeable to share with his patients. It's such a friendly office I would always recommend them which I have with several friends of mine and family members. Many of my family members have gone to him to take care of their foot issues because diabetes runs in our family. Thank you Dr Karpo for helping me with my feet.
    Konnie G. — Jun 12, 2022
    About Dr. Harvey Karpo, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 48 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972531242
    Education & Certifications

    • John F. Kennedy Memorial Hospital
    • TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH / MAIN CAMPUS
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harvey Karpo, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Karpo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Karpo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Karpo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Karpo works at Harvey Karpo, D.P.M. in Woodbury, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Karpo’s profile.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Karpo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Karpo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Karpo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Karpo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

