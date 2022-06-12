Overview

Dr. Harvey Karpo, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Woodbury, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 48 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY / PENNSYLVANIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Karpo works at Harvey Karpo, D.P.M. in Woodbury, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.