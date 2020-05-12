Dr. Harvey Horn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Horn, MD
Dr. Harvey Horn, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.
Harvey R. Horn MD PC419 Robinson Ave, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 562-2277
Saint Lukes Cornwall Hospital70 Dubois St, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 561-4400
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
The Doctor office and staff are very helpful and caring. I am so thankful for him taking care of me. For my emergency surgery and after.
- Colorectal Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083638704
- Lahey Clin Med Ctr
- SUNY Stony Brook Hosp
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- New York State U, School of Medicine - Buffalo
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.