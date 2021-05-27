Dr. Harvey Himel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Himel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Himel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harvey Himel, MD is an Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital.
Dr. Himel works at
Locations
May Center for Mount Sinai Doctors5 E 98th St, New York, NY 10029 DirectionsMonday1:30pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Himmel is an angel. He is literally in a league of his own- beyond special- beyond caring and giving of his time and expertise. Dr. Himmel has gone through tremendous lengths to help us help our mother... to a degree that still leaves me awe-struck..Dr. Himmel may you be forever blessed...
About Dr. Harvey Himel, MD
- Undersea & Hyperbaric Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Boston University School Of Medicine|University Of Southern California
- New York Med College
- New York University School of Medicine
- Plastic Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Himel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Himel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Himel using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Himel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Himel works at
Dr. Himel speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Himel. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Himel.
