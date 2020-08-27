Dr. Harvey Gutman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gutman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harvey Gutman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harvey Gutman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Smithtown, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital and St. Catherine of Siena Hospital.
Dr. Gutman works at
Locations
-
1
Harvey Gutman MD PC48 Route 25A Ste 201, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 862-3700
-
2
Metropolitan Lithotriptor Associates PC14 Technology Dr, East Setauket, NY 11733 Directions (646) 742-8800
Hospital Affiliations
- North Shore University Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gutman?
Dr Gutman is extremely compassionate & very thorough when treating & listening to his patients health issues that brought them to him in the first place...He was my Urologist for appx 24 years until a change in my insurance several years ago kept me from being able to continue to see him...He will always have a special place in my heart as well as in my prayers... Hugs & Gratitude! Debbie Banfill
About Dr. Harvey Gutman, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1427004175
Education & Certifications
- New York University Med Center
- Albert Einstein College Med
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gutman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gutman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gutman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gutman works at
Dr. Gutman has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gutman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gutman speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gutman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gutman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gutman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gutman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.