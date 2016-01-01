See All Neurologists in Fresno, CA
Dr. Harvey Edmonds, MD

Neurology
3.5 (2)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Dr. Harvey Edmonds, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center.

Dr. Edmonds works at Harvey L Edmonds MD Inc in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients.

    Harvey L. Edmonds M.d. Inc
    728 E Bullard Ave Ste 102, Fresno, CA 93710 (559) 436-9800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ImPACT Testing
Memory Evaluation
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Sudoscan
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Alzheimer's Disease
Autoimmune Diseases
Autonomic Disorders
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Cerebrovascular Disease
Chronic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Difficulty With Walking
Diplopia
Dystonia
Epilepsy
Gait Abnormality
Headache
Herniated Disc
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
Insomnia
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS)
Parkinson's Disease
Polyneuropathy
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Seizure Disorders
Sleep Apnea
Sleep Disorders
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Disorders
Stroke
Syncope
Thrombosis
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Tremor
Vascular Disease
Vertigo
3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 2 ratings
Patient Ratings (2)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(1)
1 Star
(0)
About Dr. Harvey Edmonds, MD

  Neurology
  50 years of experience
  English
  Male
  1548342157
Education & Certifications

  National Institutes Of Health Clinical Center
  University of California-Los Angeles|VA Wadsworth Hosp
  Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
  D GEFFEN SCH OF MED-UCLA|University of California School of Medicine - Los Angeles
  Neurology
Hospital Affiliations

  Saint Agnes Medical Center

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Harvey Edmonds, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

Dr. Edmonds has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Edmonds has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

Dr. Edmonds works at Harvey L Edmonds MD Inc in Fresno, CA.

2 patients have reviewed Dr. Edmonds. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Edmonds, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Edmonds appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

