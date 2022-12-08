Overview

Dr. Harvey Chim, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from National University of Singapore Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Uf Health Shands Hospital.



Dr. Chim works at UF Health Plastic Surgery and Aesthetics Center in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Grafts along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.