Dr. Harvey Carter, MD
Overview
Dr. Harvey Carter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans.
Locations
Harvey L Carter III MD PA4633 N Central Expy Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75205 Directions (214) 750-1962
- 2 375 Municipal Dr Ste 214, Richardson, TX 75080 Directions (972) 918-9400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Every time I visit the office I have a pleasant experience and can tell that Dr. Carter is extremely experienced in Ophthalmology. His team is friendly and helpful and always gets me the help I need in a time-efficient fashion! Thanks, Carter Eye Center team!
About Dr. Harvey Carter, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1164430187
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
- LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carter accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.
