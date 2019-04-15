See All Ophthalmologists in Dallas, TX
Dr. Harvey Carter, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Harvey Carter, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans.

Dr. Carter works at Kleiman Evangelista Eye Center in Dallas, TX with other offices in Richardson, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harvey L Carter III MD PA
    4633 N Central Expy Ste 300, Dallas, TX 75205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (214) 750-1962
  2. 2
    375 Municipal Dr Ste 214, Richardson, TX 75080 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (972) 918-9400

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test

Treatment frequency



Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stye
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Diplopia
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Eye Test
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Iridectomy Chevron Icon
Keratoconus Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pterygium Chevron Icon
Pterygium Surgery Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Apr 15, 2019
    Every time I visit the office I have a pleasant experience and can tell that Dr. Carter is extremely experienced in Ophthalmology. His team is friendly and helpful and always gets me the help I need in a time-efficient fashion! Thanks, Carter Eye Center team!
    — Apr 15, 2019
    About Dr. Harvey Carter, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1164430187
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
    Internship
    • Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital - Dallas
    Medical Education
    • LSU School of Medicine - New Orleans
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harvey Carter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Carter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carter.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

