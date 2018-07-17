Dr. Bucholtz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey Bucholtz, MD
Dr. Harvey Bucholtz, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Edison, NJ. They graduated from State University of New York Upstate Medical University and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center and Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway.
Mend PA2 State Route 27 Ste 501, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 549-7470
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital At Rahway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
I was a patient of Dr Bucholtz for 26 years and would recommend him to anyone. He takes his time with you and covers everything. The only reason he is not my doctor now is because I moved to Delaware. He is compassionate, caring and damn good.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1427020296
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- University Of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers
- Montefiore Medical Center
- State University of New York Upstate Medical University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Bucholtz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bucholtz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bucholtz has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bucholtz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bucholtz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bucholtz.
