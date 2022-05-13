Overview

Dr. Harvey Bluestein, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Norwalk Hospital.



Dr. Bluestein works at Harvey J. Bluestein MD LLC in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.