Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harvey Bennett, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harvey Bennett, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Duluth, MN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 3rd Street Building400 E 3rd St, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions (218) 786-3925
Stanley F Bernstein MD1777 Hamburg Tpke Ste 205, Wayne, NJ 07470 Directions (973) 971-5700
Morristown Medical Center100 Madison Ave, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5700Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Respiratory Center for Children11 Overlook Rd Ste 230, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (908) 522-0127
Children's Heart Center - Morristown55 Madison Ave Fl 2, Morristown, NJ 07960 Directions (973) 971-5700
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Trustworthy, knowledgable, friendly. Willing to listen to our kid's needs, making good suggestion and also offer alternatives for his best interests.
About Dr. Harvey Bennett, MD
- Pediatrics
- 47 years of experience
- English, Hebrew
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology and Pediatrics
Dr. Bennett speaks Hebrew.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
