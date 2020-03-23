Overview

Dr. Harveer Parmar, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Carrollton, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Dayanand Med Coll and Hosp and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center- Waxahachie, Medical City Denton and Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Cleburne.



Dr. Parmar works at RICHARD J GLUCK DO DBA JOSEY MED CLNC in Carrollton, TX with other offices in Denton, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.