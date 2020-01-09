See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Brooklyn, NY
Internal Medicine
4 (37)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience
Dr. Harveen Singh, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Dr. Ambedkar Medical College, Bangalore University, Bangalore, India and is affiliated with MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital.

Dr. Singh works at Oak Street Health City Line in Brooklyn, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

    Oak Street Health City Line
    Oak Street Health City Line
    1114 Liberty Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11208

Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Hypothyroidism
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Hypothyroidism
Electrocardiogram (EKG)

    Insurance Accepted

    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Jan 09, 2020
    I absolutely adore Dr. Singh. She has a wonderful bedside manner. Genuinely cares about her patients. Takes her time to make sure you fully understand everything going on with your health
    Ann P. — Jan 09, 2020
    About Dr. Harveen Singh, MD

    Internal Medicine
    31 years of experience
    English
    Female
    1023007200
    Education & Certifications

    Mercy Hospital
    Dr. Ambedkar Medical College, Bangalore University, Bangalore, India
    Family Practice
    Hospital Affiliations

    MetroWest Medical Center - Framingham Union Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harveen Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Singh works at Oak Street Health City Line in Brooklyn, NY.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Singh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Singh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

