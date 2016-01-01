See All Family Doctors in Pasadena, CA
Overview

Dr. Harut Madatovian, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pasadena, CA. 

Dr. Madatovian works at Complete Care Community Health Center in Pasadena, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Complete Care Community Health Center - Altadena
    2595 E Washington Blvd Ste 106, Pasadena, CA 91107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 794-8133

  Montclair Hospital Medical Center

    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Family Medicine
    English, Armenian
    1225433006
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harut Madatovian, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Madatovian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Madatovian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Madatovian works at Complete Care Community Health Center in Pasadena, CA. View the full address on Dr. Madatovian’s profile.

    Dr. Madatovian has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Madatovian.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Madatovian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Madatovian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

