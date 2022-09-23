See All Pediatricians in New Brunswick, NJ
Dr. Harumi Jyonouchi, MD

Pediatrics
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Harumi Jyonouchi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from YOKOHAMA MUNICIPAL UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Jyonouchi works at New York Hospital Queens EMR in New Brunswick, NJ.

    Saint Peter's University Hospital
    Saint Peter's University Hospital
254 Easton Ave, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 339-7780
    7 Wirt St, New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 339-7780

  Saint Peter's University Hospital

Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
Radioallergosorbent Test
Blood Allergy Testing

Acne Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Food Allergies Chevron Icon
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy Chevron Icon
Anaphylaxis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchiectasis Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Combined Immunity Deficiency Chevron Icon
Common Variable Immune Deficiency (CVID) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypercholesterolemia Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypogammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
IgA Deficiency Chevron Icon
Immunodeficiency Syndromes Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasopharyngitis Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Pediatric Obesity Chevron Icon
Pediatric Overweight Chevron Icon
Penicillin Allergy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rickets Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Severe Combined Immunodeficiency Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Skin Testing and Screening Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Toxic Effect of Venom Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
X-Linked Agammaglobulinemia Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    Sep 23, 2022
    Dr Jyonouchi is an astonishing doctor and an amazing person! Dr J goes above and beyond to help kids with complex immunological problems, autism, PANS/ PANDAS with every means available in modern medicine. She is a true medical professionals who will fight by your side for your kid to get better. Her schedule is packed, but she is always available via messaging and will consult 24/7 and it's all free of charge! Her scientific background is beyond impressive (just watch one of her presentations on YouTube)! Dr J always explains why a particular treatment will or will not work in your case and backs it up by true science. I think Immunology is the most complex medical field with so many facts to be discovered. Dr Jyonouchi is on the front lines of it all as a scientist and as a doctor: she is committed and works every day to uncover those unknows so she can go back to her medical office and truly help our kinds and heal our families. Thank you Dr Jyonouchi from my heart!!!
    • Pediatrics
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1225177090
    YOKOHAMA MUNICIPAL UNIVERSITY
    Allergy & Immunology
    Dr. Jyonouchi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jyonouchi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jyonouchi works at New York Hospital Queens EMR in New Brunswick, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Jyonouchi’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Jyonouchi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jyonouchi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jyonouchi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jyonouchi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

