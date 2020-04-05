Overview

Dr. Haruko Okada, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Okada works at OhioHealth Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeons in Columbus, OH with other offices in Cleveland, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.