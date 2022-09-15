Dr. Bittner has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartmuth Bittner, MD
Dr. Hartmuth Bittner, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They graduated from University Of Heidelberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.
Franciscan Health Lafayette East1701 S Creasy Ln, Lafayette, IN 47905 Directions (765) 447-6811
Gulf Coast Cardiothoracic Surgery Institute, Inc.11200 Seminole Blvd Ste 301, Largo, FL 33778 Directions (813) 906-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
In 2017 I had an operation to repair a Standard Type A aortic dissection with an aneurysm dilation on the ascending aorta of 7.2 cm. My condition was asymptomatic and initially identified during an incidental wellness check when my PCP heard a slight heart murmur. After a series of tests my cardiologist confirmed the diagnosis and immediately ordered surgery. I was 62 and in excellent health. During the last stage of the surgery as I was being ‘rewarmed’ my right coronary artery unexpectedly ruptured, Dr Bittner had to quickly respond and do an emergency bypass on my RCA. The entire operation took about 12 hours. Simply put, Dr Bittner and his surgical team were totaly prepared for all contingencies and saved my life. There are no words adequate enough to express my appreciation to this amazing surgeon and the health care professionals under his direction who treated me throughout this experience.
About Dr. Hartmuth Bittner, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- English, German
- 1104182245
- Duke University Med Center Durham Nc
- Duke University Medical Center.
- German Heart Institute Berlin
- University Of Heidelberg School Of Medicine
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Bittner speaks German.
