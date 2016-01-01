Overview

Dr. Hartmut Gross, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Gross works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

