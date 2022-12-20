See All Dermatologists in Rocklin, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Hartej Uppal, MD

Dermatology
5 (238)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Dr. Hartej Uppal, MD is a Dermatologist in Rocklin, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Sutter Roseville Medical Center.

Dr. Uppal works at Orion Aesthetics Skin Laser Center in Rocklin, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Enteritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Orion Aesthetics Skin Laser Center
    2161 Sunset Blvd Ste 100, Rocklin, CA 95765 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 818-5615
    Monday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    10:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    10:00am - 7:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Roseville Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enteritis
Bedsores
Mole Evaluation
Enteritis
Bedsores
Mole Evaluation

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Enteritis
Bedsores
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Mole Evaluation
Acute Laryngitis
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
All Types of Food Poisoning
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Cellulitis
Chest Pain
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome
Chronic Pain
Constipation
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dehydration
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Food Poisoning
Gastritis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Heart Disease
Hemorrhoids
Hyperkalemia
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Influenza (Flu)
Kidney Infection
Laryngitis
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
Malnutrition
Melanoma Screening
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Overweight
Pharyngitis
Pneumonia
Polyneuropathy
Sinus Bradycardia
Sleep Apnea
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
Abdominal Pain
Acidosis
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Scar Removal
Acne Scars
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Alkalosis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anal or Rectal Pain
Animal Allergies
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
Ataxia
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Atherosclerosis
Balanitis
Balanoposthitis
Bird Flu
  • View other providers who treat Bird Flu
Bladder Infection
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Body Fat Analysis
Breast Augmentation
Breast Reduction
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bronchospasm
Buttock Lift
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Cosmetic Conditions
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Dermatitis
Diabetes Type 1
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysentery
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Emphysema
Esophagitis
Excision of Skin Lesion
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Facelift
  • View other providers who treat Facelift
Fat Grafting to the Body
Fat Grafting to the Breast
Fat Grafting to the Buttock
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer
Fibromyalgia
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroparesis
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Herpes Zoster Without Complication
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Hypercalcemia
Hypersensitivity Pneumonitis
Hypoglycemia
Immunization Administration
Indigestion
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Laser Hair Removal
Laser Tattoo Removal
Latex Allergy
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Liposuction
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Blood Oxygen Level
Microneedling
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Muscle Weakness
Nasopharyngitis
Neck Lift
Neck Liposuction
Neurogenic Bladder
Obesity Counseling
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Peptic Ulcer
Pericardial Disease
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Potassium Deficiency
Power-Assisted Liposuction (PAL)
Psoriasis
Psoriatic Arthritis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Restless Leg Syndrome
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shingles
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Shortness of Breath
Sinus Tachycardia
Skin Aging
Skin Discoloration
Skin Laxity
Skin Procedures
Skin Resurfacing
Skin Ulcer
Spider Veins
Sun-Damaged Skin
Swine Flu
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Valley Fever
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Viral Enteritis
Viral Hepatitis
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Vitamin K Deficiency
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Wrinkle Reduction by Injection
Wrinkles
  • View other providers who treat Wrinkles
    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 238 ratings
    Patient Ratings (238)
    5 Star
    (233)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 20, 2022
    The staff is really nice and sweet! The Doctor is very professional. Im taken cared of basically! I'll be back in a month so let"s see. I"m just happy with the service that was provided today!
    Michelle A. — Dec 20, 2022
    About Dr. Hartej Uppal, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1326084419
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery/Beeson Aesthetic Surgery Institute
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • GURU NANAK DEV UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hartej Uppal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uppal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Uppal has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Uppal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Uppal works at Orion Aesthetics Skin Laser Center in Rocklin, CA. View the full address on Dr. Uppal’s profile.

    Dr. Uppal has seen patients for Enteritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uppal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    238 patients have reviewed Dr. Uppal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uppal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Uppal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Uppal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

