Dr. Sethi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hartej Sethi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hartej Sethi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Newman Regional Health and Stormont Vail Hospital.
Dr. Sethi works at
Locations
Jane C. Stormont Women's Center823 SW Mulvane St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 354-9591
Stormont Vail Single Day Surgery2660 Sw 3rd St, Topeka, KS 66606 Directions (785) 354-9591
Hospital Affiliations
- Newman Regional Health
- Stormont Vail Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and informative. Best Neurologist I have had so far.
About Dr. Hartej Sethi, MD
- Vascular Neurology
- English
- 1073738084
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
- Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
