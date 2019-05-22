See All Vascular Neurologists in Topeka, KS
Dr. Hartej Sethi, MD

Vascular Neurology
3 (17)
Dr. Hartej Sethi, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Topeka, KS. They graduated from UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY and is affiliated with Newman Regional Health and Stormont Vail Hospital.

Dr. Sethi works at Champaign Dental Group in Topeka, KS. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jane C. Stormont Women's Center
    823 SW Mulvane St, Topeka, KS 66606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 354-9591
    Stormont Vail Single Day Surgery
    2660 Sw 3rd St, Topeka, KS 66606 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (785) 354-9591

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Newman Regional Health
  • Stormont Vail Hospital

EEG (Electroencephalogram)
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Stroke

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    May 22, 2019
    Very friendly and informative. Best Neurologist I have had so far.
    • Vascular Neurology
    • English
    • 1073738084
    • UNIVERSITY D'ALGER / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY
    • Vascular Neurology
