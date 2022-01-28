Dr. Moss has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hart Moss, MD
Overview
Dr. Hart Moss, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Greenfield, WI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Francis Hospital, Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center and Saint Lukes Medical Center.
Dr. Moss works at
Locations
Ophthalmology Associates4600 W Loomis Rd Ste 310, Greenfield, WI 53220 Directions (414) 294-4660Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 6:30pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Ophthalmology Associates6020 S PACKARD AVE, Cudahy, WI 53110 Directions (412) 294-4662
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Francis Hospital
- Aurora Saint Lukes Medical Center
- Saint Lukes Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I was so very nervous for my appointment on 1/27/22. It was a very pleasant visit, everyone from the receptionist to the techs were AMAZING. Before they did anything to my eyes they explained in detail what was going to be done. Dr Moss is very informative about procedures. Needless to say I don not have to have surgery which was my main concern. This staff is excellent in pateint care. Thank you to all who were involved with my visit. I would highly recommend him to anyone looking to get great care.
About Dr. Hart Moss, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1437393675
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Medicine
- University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill
- St Francis Hospital of Evanston
- University of Wisconsin School of Medicine
- University of Wisconsin / Madison
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Moss accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moss has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Moss has seen patients for Diabetic Cataracts and Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moss on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Moss speaks Spanish.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Moss. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moss.
