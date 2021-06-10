Dr. Hart Cohen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cohen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Hart Cohen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Hart Cohen, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Cohen works at
Locations
William W. Chow MD A Professional Corp.8635 W 3rd St Ste 450W, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 652-5954
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cohen?
I was seen a timely manner, friendly office staff. Dr. Cohen really helped me out. I was struggling with pain for many years Couldn't ask for better care. Really appreciate it.
About Dr. Hart Cohen, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1295763696
Education & Certifications
- University of Toronto / Faculty of Medicine
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cohen has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cohen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cohen works at
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Cohen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cohen.
