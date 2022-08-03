Dr. Harshpal Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harshpal Singh, MD
Overview
Dr. Harshpal Singh, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oradell, NJ.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
North Jersey Brain and Spine Center680 Kinderkamack Rd Ste 300, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 342-2550
Frank Ciminello Medical PC113 W Essex St Ste 204, Maywood, NJ 07607 Directions (866) 590-0601
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack University Medical Center
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Devon Health
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- MagnaCare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have never had a bad experience in Premier Brain & Spine. Dr. Singh and his staff are so incredibly kind and helpful. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Harshpal Singh, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1437317567
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Singh works at
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Myelopathy, Herniated Disc and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
