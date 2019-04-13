See All Ophthalmologists in Tyler, TX
Dr. Harshivinderjit Bains, MD

Ophthalmology
4 (21)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Dr. Harshivinderjit Bains, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.

Dr. Bains works at Tyler Retina Consultants in Tyler, TX with other offices in Nacogdoches, TX and Sulphur Springs, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Harshi Bains Mdpa
    1519 E Front St, Tyler, TX 75702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 597-4644
    Benchmark Optical
    3302 NE Stallings Dr, Nacogdoches, TX 75965 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 597-4644
    Ut Health Tyler
    1000 S Beckham Ave, Tyler, TX 75701 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 597-4644
    Lonestar Optical
    1100 Mockingbird Ln, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (903) 597-4644

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler
  • UT Health Tyler

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Acute Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Purulent Endophthalmitis Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Chorioretinitis Chevron Icon
Retinal Cysts Chevron Icon
Retinoschisis Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Hypotony of Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye Chevron Icon
Retinal Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Vitrectomy Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Foreign Body in Eye Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Ocular Prosthetics Chevron Icon
Paralytic Strabismus Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 13, 2019
    Friendly and professional staff. No drama! Dr. Bains performed a NO NON SENSE examination. He will be performing surgery on my eyes soon.
    — Apr 13, 2019
    About Dr. Harshivinderjit Bains, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1720199599
    Education & Certifications

    • JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harshivinderjit Bains, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bains is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bains has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bains has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bains has seen patients for Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreous Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bains on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Bains. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bains.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bains, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bains appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

