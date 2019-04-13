Overview

Dr. Harshivinderjit Bains, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Tyler, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from JOHNS HOPKINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital - Tyler and UT Health Tyler.



Dr. Bains works at Tyler Retina Consultants in Tyler, TX with other offices in Nacogdoches, TX and Sulphur Springs, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vitreoretinal Surgery, Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) and Vitreous Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.