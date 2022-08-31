Dr. Harshita Paripati, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paripati is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Harshita Paripati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harshita Paripati, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Gilbert, AZ. They specialize in Oncology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Osmania Medical College, NTR University of Health Services and is affiliated with Chandler Regional Medical Center, Mayo Clinic Hospital, Mercy Gilbert Medical Center and Phoenix Indian Medical Center.
Dr. Paripati works at
Locations
-
1
Cancer & Blood Specialists of Arizona1501 N Gilbert Rd Ste 200, Gilbert, AZ 85234 Directions (480) 530-4220
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Chandler Regional Medical Center
- Mayo Clinic Hospital
- Mercy Gilbert Medical Center
- Phoenix Indian Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ratings & Reviews
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Have seen her multiple times. And find her to be very friendly, caring and professional. I’d recommend her to anyone.
About Dr. Harshita Paripati, MD
- Oncology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1437116985
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic Arizona
- Baptist Medical Centers
- Osmania Medical College, NTR University of Health Services
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Paripati has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paripati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paripati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paripati works at
Dr. Paripati speaks Hindi.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Paripati. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paripati.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Paripati, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Paripati appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.