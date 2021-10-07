Dr. Harshit Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harshit Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harshit Shah, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bakersfield Memorial Hospital.
Premiere Family Practice Associates9500 Stockdale Hwy Ste 201, Bakersfield, CA 93311 DirectionsMonday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 6:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
I have found Dr. Shaw to be very knowledgeable and professional. He always listens to my concerns/thoughts about my medical situation. I would highly recommend his services for endocrinology issues.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 15 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- Male
- 1043453079
- University Of Florida-Jacksonville
- SARDAR PATEL UNIVERSITY / PRAMUKHSWAMI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
- Bakersfield Memorial Hospital
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Shah using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1 and Proteinuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shah speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.