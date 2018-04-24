Overview

Dr. Harshinder Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College & Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Singh works at South Shore Cardiovascular Associates in Tampa, FL with other offices in Brandon, FL and Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.