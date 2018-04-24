Dr. Harshinder Singh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harshinder Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harshinder Singh, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They graduated from Dayanand Medical College & Hospital and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, Adventhealth Tampa, HCA Florida South Shore Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
1
South Shore Cardiovascular Associates14525 Bruce B Downs Blvd Bldg 5, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions (813) 588-8474
2
South Shore Cardiovascular Associates425 S Kings Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 686-9087
3
Southshore Cardiovascular Associates10726 Ketchum Valley Dr, Riverview, FL 33579 Directions (813) 686-9086
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
- Adventhealth Tampa
- HCA Florida South Shore Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
A kind and compassionate provider at a time when qualities like this are rare. Thank you, Dr. Singh.
About Dr. Harshinder Singh, MD
- Cardiology
- English
- 1003899857
Education & Certifications
- McLaren Regional Medical Center
- Dayanand Medical College & Hospital
- Dayanand Medical College & Hospital
- Cardiovascular Disease and Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Singh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
