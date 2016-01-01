Dr. Patel has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harshila Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harshila Patel, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Brentwood East Pediatrics626 Brentwood East Dr, Nashville, TN 37211 Directions (615) 833-6411
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
About Dr. Harshila Patel, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1497794952
Education & Certifications
- VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.