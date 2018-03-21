Overview

Dr. Harshal Broker, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Texas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White All Saints Medical Center - Fort Worth.



Dr. Broker works at Fort Worth Vascular Clinic in Fort Worth, TX with other offices in Burleson, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Atherosclerosis, Venous Insufficiency, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.