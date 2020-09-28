Dr. Harshadkumar Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harshadkumar Patel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harshadkumar Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Florida Behavioral Medicine - Largo1100 CLEARWATER LARGO RD N, Largo, FL 33770 Directions (727) 518-6444Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Florida Behavioral Medicine1210 66th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33710 Directions (727) 518-6444
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Largo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- GENERAL
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
When you read reviews about a Dr I believe the reviews should not be about medication refills and insurance issues. You want to know about the doctor. So when I see how those one star reviews destroy the reputation of a truly great doctor I want to speak out. Dr Patel gave me a second chance in the first visit he prescribed the perfect specific medication and a chance to talk. Every time I went to see him I was glad that I did. I hope to continue post COVID as needed.
About Dr. Harshadkumar Patel, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
- 1952568008
Education & Certifications
- University of South Alabama
- Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.