Overview

Dr. Harshadkumar Patel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Largo, FL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with HCA Florida Largo Hospital.



Dr. Patel works at Florida Behavioral Medicine - Largo in Largo, FL with other offices in Saint Petersburg, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Anxiety and Psychosis Due to Mental Illness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.