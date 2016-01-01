Overview

Dr. Harshad Shah, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SANTO TOMAS / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Midland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Shah works at Eye Institute in Midland, TX with other offices in Big Spring, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.