Dr. Harshad Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Harshad Patel, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Glendale, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY.
Locations
Dr Harshad Patel MD PC5700 W Olive Ave Ste 108, Glendale, AZ 85302 Directions (623) 842-3077
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Group Health Incorporated (GHI)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Patel for years and I have never had a bad experience. He takes his time and explains everything and addresses all your concerns.
About Dr. Harshad Patel, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 30 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1265472757
Education & Certifications
- COOK COUNTY HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF XRAY TECHNOLOGY
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel speaks Hindi.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
