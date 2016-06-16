Dr. Mehta has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harshad Mehta, MD
Dr. Harshad Mehta, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Evergreen Park, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Schizophrenia and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2850 W 95th St Ste 206, Evergreen Park, IL 60805 Directions (708) 425-8900
- Osf Little Company Of Mary Medical Center
I have seen several psychiatrists due to my son's illness, and Dr. Mehta is bar-none the top of the heap. He is kind and compassionate. He listens and he does not make you feel rushed. He truly takes his time to be sure he is prescribing the best meds for his patient's situation.
About Dr. Harshad Mehta, MD
- Psychiatry
- 53 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- MUMBAI UNIVERSITY / BOMBAY HOSPITAL INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Psychiatry
Dr. Mehta accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mehta has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mehta has seen patients for Schizophrenia and Nondependent Cocaine Abuse, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mehta on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mehta speaks Hindi.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Mehta. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mehta.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mehta, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mehta appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.