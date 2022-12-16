Dr. Amin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harshad Amin, MD
Overview
Dr. Harshad Amin, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Plantation, FL. They graduated from 1998 and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital and Swedish Medical Center.
Locations
South Florida Oncology and Hematology Consultants, LLC8200 W Sunrise Blvd Bldg C, Plantation, FL 33322 Directions (954) 370-8585
Champaign Dental Group260 Sw 84th Ave, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 370-8585
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Westside Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Amin?
I have recovered from cancer, kidney failure and brain trauma due to the guidance, treatment and support of this extraordinary Doctor; Dr. Amin and his staff, my supportive family, my dedication to the fight and faith in God. Dr. Amin’s focus on my behalf was extraordinary, even when I wavered from things I should’ve stuck to, he continued to support me without focus of his personal feelings or ego. He is a warrior of doctors, a man among men! Please learn from him for the benefits of medicine.
About Dr. Harshad Amin, MD
- Hematology
- English, Gujarati and Hindi
Education & Certifications
- 1998
- College Alembicvidyala
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Amin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Amin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Amin has seen patients for Anemia, Venous Embolism and Thrombosis and Myelodysplastic Syndromes, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Amin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Amin speaks Gujarati and Hindi.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Amin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Amin.
