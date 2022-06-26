See All Pediatricians in Chino, CA
Dr. Harsha Sheth, MD

Pediatrics
4.5 (18)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Harsha Sheth, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chino, CA. 

Dr. Sheth works at Sarasa Kumar MD Inc in Chino, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Harsha p.Sheth M.D. Inc
    13768 Roswell Ave Ste 115, Chino, CA 91710 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (909) 364-1617

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Conjunctivitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Newborn Jaundice Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 26, 2022
    Dr Sheth is a true gem. I still remember meeting her at the hospital when I delivered my first son. I was of course nervous but I felt safe around her. I could tell she was special and she still continues to exceed those expectations that most parents have for their kids pediatrician lol! Dr Sheth and Her Staff are among the kindest humans to have walked this Earth. I mean it. They have definitely earned the safe adult with our kids because most importantly, our kids feel happy and accepted, even when it comes to the shots. They are very gentle. The whole staff is warm and welcoming and even though we moved from that general area, we will continue to bring our boys there because you can truly tell that their office cares about helping/healing children and allowing them to flourish. Thank you Dr Sheth and staff.
    Alfred and Alexandra — Jun 26, 2022
    About Dr. Harsha Sheth, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
    • 1184660771
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • City Hosp Ctr-Elmhurst
    Internship

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harsha Sheth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sheth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sheth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sheth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sheth speaks Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Sheth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sheth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sheth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sheth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

