Dr. Harsha Sheth, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Harsha Sheth, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Chino, CA.
Dr. Sheth works at
Harsha p.Sheth M.D. Inc13768 Roswell Ave Ste 115, Chino, CA 91710 Directions (909) 364-1617
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Sheth is a true gem. I still remember meeting her at the hospital when I delivered my first son. I was of course nervous but I felt safe around her. I could tell she was special and she still continues to exceed those expectations that most parents have for their kids pediatrician lol! Dr Sheth and Her Staff are among the kindest humans to have walked this Earth. I mean it. They have definitely earned the safe adult with our kids because most importantly, our kids feel happy and accepted, even when it comes to the shots. They are very gentle. The whole staff is warm and welcoming and even though we moved from that general area, we will continue to bring our boys there because you can truly tell that their office cares about helping/healing children and allowing them to flourish. Thank you Dr Sheth and staff.
- Pediatrics
- English, Gujarati, Hindi and Spanish
- 1184660771
- City Hosp Ctr-Elmhurst
