Dr. Harsha Gopal, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4 (25)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Harsha Gopal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Gopal works at Vernick & Gopal LLC in Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Vernick & Gopal LLC
    Vernick & Gopal LLC
1244 Boylston St Ste 303, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467
(617) 383-6800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Laryngitis
Sinusitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Laryngitis

Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Common Cold Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Meniere's Disease Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Snoring Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
TMJ Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medica
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • POMCO Group
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Nov 16, 2019
    I became a patient of Dr. Gopal's a few months ago. Having suffered for years from sinus problems, I sought the very best ENT and was routed to him by doctors I trust. He examined me with care, sent me for a CT scan, and asked that I make a few changes in routine, including nasal rinsing and the use of a spray (fluticasone). These changes helped. With the results of my scan and some painless investigation on his part, he was able to explain and even "map" some of the manner in which surgery (sinuplasty) could improve my condition. I had the surgery about two weeks ago. The changes to my breathing and energy levels are drastic, already, and I'm left bewildered that I should have suffered for so many years without seeking thorough and specific medical advice. My sleeping is better, my athleticism has been given a new lease, and I'm simply grateful for his professionalism and for what I can only call the fantastic result he's brought about.
    Pierce — Nov 16, 2019
    About Dr. Harsha Gopal, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, French and Tamil
    • 1225143027
    Education & Certifications

    • Jefferson Med College
    • W Penn Hospital
    • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
    • Pennsylvania State University
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Harsha Gopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gopal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gopal works at Vernick & Gopal LLC in Chestnut Hill, MA. View the full address on Dr. Gopal’s profile.

    Dr. Gopal has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gopal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gopal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gopal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

