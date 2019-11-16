Dr. Harsha Gopal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gopal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harsha Gopal, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harsha Gopal, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Chestnut Hill, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Dr. Gopal works at
Locations
Vernick & Gopal LLC1244 Boylston St Ste 303, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Directions (617) 383-6800
Hospital Affiliations
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medica
- MultiPlan
- Network Health
- POMCO Group
- Simplifi
- Tricare
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I became a patient of Dr. Gopal's a few months ago. Having suffered for years from sinus problems, I sought the very best ENT and was routed to him by doctors I trust. He examined me with care, sent me for a CT scan, and asked that I make a few changes in routine, including nasal rinsing and the use of a spray (fluticasone). These changes helped. With the results of my scan and some painless investigation on his part, he was able to explain and even "map" some of the manner in which surgery (sinuplasty) could improve my condition. I had the surgery about two weeks ago. The changes to my breathing and energy levels are drastic, already, and I'm left bewildered that I should have suffered for so many years without seeking thorough and specific medical advice. My sleeping is better, my athleticism has been given a new lease, and I'm simply grateful for his professionalism and for what I can only call the fantastic result he's brought about.
About Dr. Harsha Gopal, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 38 years of experience
- English, French and Tamil
- 1225143027
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Med College
- W Penn Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Pennsylvania State University
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gopal has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gopal accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gopal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gopal has seen patients for Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Laryngitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gopal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gopal speaks French and Tamil.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Gopal. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gopal.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gopal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gopal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.