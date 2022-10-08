Dr. Harsh Saigal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saigal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harsh Saigal, MD
Overview
Dr. Harsh Saigal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Valley Children's Hospital.
Locations
Valley Pediatric Medical Group Inc7130 N Sharon Ave Ste 101, Fresno, CA 93720 Directions (559) 436-8606
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
We have brought our daughter to Dr. Saigal 3 times now. He saw her twice after she was born and again at 2 months for her 1st set of shots. Each time he was very helpful. He always answers all my questions and I have many. He never makes me feel rushed and stays in the room until I am done asking. He is gentle with my baby and really wants what’s best for her. If you are looking for a pediatrician I strongly recommend him.
About Dr. Harsh Saigal, MD
- Pediatrics
- 51 years of experience
- English, Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish
- Male
- 1780794560
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Hosp|Cook Co Hospital|Valley Med Center|Valley Med Ctr
- U Delhi|University Delhi
- Institute Of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Agnes Medical Center
- Clovis Community Medical Center
- Valley Children's Hospital
Dr. Saigal speaks Hindi, Punjabi and Spanish.
