Dr. Harsh Saigal, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 51 years of experience. They graduated from Institute Of Medical Sciences, Varanasi, Banaras Hindu University and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center, Clovis Community Medical Center and Valley Children's Hospital.



Dr. Saigal works at Spruce Multispecialty Medical Group in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

