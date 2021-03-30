Overview

Dr. Harsh Sachdeva, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in West Chester, OH. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF DELHI / UNIVERSITY COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES AND GURU TEG BAHADUR HOSPITAL and is affiliated with UC Health West Chester Hospital and University Of Cincinnati Medical Center.



Dr. Sachdeva works at UC Health Pain Medicine in West Chester, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pain, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.