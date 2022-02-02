Overview

Dr. Harsh Patel, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Miami Leonard M. Miller School of Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital South.



Dr. Patel works at James R. Higgins, M.D., Inc. in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography), Peripheral Artery Catheterization and Sinus Bradycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.