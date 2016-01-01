Overview

Dr. Harsh Gupta, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital, Memorial Hospital Miramar, Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Gupta works at Memorial Neuroscience Institute in Weston, FL with other offices in Aventura, FL. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Essential Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.