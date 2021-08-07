Overview

Dr. Harsh Dalal, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Highland, IN. They graduated from Bj Medical College and Gujarat and is affiliated with Community Hospital, Franciscan Health Munster and Methodist Hospitals - Northlake Campus.



Dr. Dalal works at Kidney Care Center in Highland, IN with other offices in Valparaiso, IN and Merrillville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Gastritis and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.