Dr. Harsh Aggarwal, MD
Overview
Dr. Harsh Aggarwal, MD is a Headache Management Specialist in Maplewood, MN. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center, M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.
Locations
M. Health Fairview Neurology Clinic -maplewood1650 Beam Ave Ste 200, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 221-9051
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Lakes Medical Center
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Harsh Aggarwal, MD
- Headache Management
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / SAINT PAUL CAMPUS
- Neurology and Vascular Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aggarwal has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aggarwal accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Aggarwal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aggarwal works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Aggarwal. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aggarwal.
