Overview

Dr. Harsadbhai Patel, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and United Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Patel works at GI Specialists Of Houston in Houston, TX with other offices in Baytown, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Constipation, Gastritis and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.