Dr. Harry Lee, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (16)
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Harry Lee, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital, Mount Sinai Morningside and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.

Dr. Lee works at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginal Delivery and VBAC along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Weill Cornell Medicine
    233 W Broadway, New York, NY 10013

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Vaginal Delivery and VBAC
C-Section
Gynecologic Cancer Screening
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Amniocentesis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Contraception Counseling  Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometrial Ablation Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube and Ovarian Surgery Chevron Icon
Fetal Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Disorders Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Gynecological Examination Chevron Icon
Gynecological Procedure Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Maternal Hypotension Syndrome Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Neonatal Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pap Tests and Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Biopsy Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exams Chevron Icon
Pelvic Laparoscopy Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Care Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Routine Gynecological Care Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Tubal Ligation Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroid Embolization Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Polyp Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • POMCO Group
    • SelectCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    Jan 17, 2019
    After my gynecologist of over 25 years Dr. Howard Balick (who was THE gold standard of doctors) retired, it took me a while to find Dr. Lee. He is truly in the same class. Dr. Lee is patient, caring, thorough, kind and most importantly LISTENS to his patients. If if was not for Dr. Lee and his office (along with Dr. Jew), my stage 1 breast cancer would have been missed. Dr. Lee works in partnership with you for your total health and well being. You leave his office never feeling talked AT.
    New York, NY — Jan 17, 2019
    About Dr. Harry Lee, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Chinese
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1396746566
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center|NYU Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mount Sinai Hospital
    • Mount Sinai Morningside
    • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lee has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lee has seen patients for Vaginal Delivery and VBAC, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lee.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.