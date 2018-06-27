Dr. Harry Zemon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zemon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Zemon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Harry Zemon, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Greenwich, CT. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Greenwich Hospital and White Plains Hospital.
Dr. Zemon works at
Locations
-
1
Greenwich Hospital5 Perryridge Rd, Greenwich, CT 06830 Directions (914) 251-1100
-
2
Ridge Hill - General and Minimally Invasive Surger73 Market St, Yonkers, NY 10710 Directions (914) 682-6557
-
3
1st Advantage Dental210 Westchester Ave, West Harrison, NY 10604 Directions (914) 682-6557
Hospital Affiliations
- Greenwich Hospital
- White Plains Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Zemon?
Dr. Zemon takes time to listen to you. He answers all your questions and explains everything very clearly. He is an excellent surgeon. I would highly recommend him!
About Dr. Harry Zemon, MD
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1962448506
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins U-Johns Hopkins Hosp
- George Washington University Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE AND HEALTH SCIENCES
- Yeshiva University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Zemon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Zemon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Zemon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Zemon works at
Dr. Zemon has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia, Cholecystitis and Gallstones and Gallstones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Zemon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Zemon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Zemon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Zemon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Zemon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.