Dr. Harry Yankuner, DPM

Podiatry
5 (5)
Overview

Dr. Harry Yankuner, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dallas, TX. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Yankuner works at Carter FootCare Podiatry Clinic in Dallas, TX. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carter FootCare Podiatry Clinic
    5925 Forest Ln Ste 121, Dallas, TX 75230 (972) 661-2235
    Monday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 3:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Nail Avulsion and Excision
Bunion
Foot Fracture
Treatment frequency



    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Apr 11, 2017
    he is one of a kind i felt so safe in his hands i love coming to see him i will definitely recommend him He is an all timer i will say the best with much Gratitude Diana Franco
    Diana Franco in Allen, TX — Apr 11, 2017
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Harry Yankuner, DPM

    Specialties
    Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1285622563
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Dr. Yankuner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Yankuner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Yankuner works at Carter FootCare Podiatry Clinic in Dallas, TX.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Yankuner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Yankuner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Yankuner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

