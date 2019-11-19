Overview

Dr. Harry Werner, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Monroe, NC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from New York Osteopathic Medicine - New York and is affiliated with Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center, Novant Health Matthews Medical Center and Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Werner works at Novant Health Southern Piedmont Primary Care - Monroe in Monroe, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.