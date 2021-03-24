Dr. Visser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Harry Visser, DPM
Overview
Dr. Harry Visser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Saint Louis, MO.
They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 11709 Old Ballas Rd, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 432-1903
Tip Hospice500 W Pine St, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 756-8986
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Washington
- Parkland Health Center - Farmington
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Yes. I think it is very unfair when someone posts a bad review and says a doctor is the absolute worst, with no explanation, like the previous reviewer. I have seen Dr. Harry John Visser for many years. He is kind, thorough. professional, and always provides solutions to my foot issues. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Harry Visser, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
