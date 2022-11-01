Dr. Harry Van Loveren, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Loveren is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Van Loveren, MD
Dr. Harry Van Loveren, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tampa General Hospital.
Usf Multidisciplinary Programs2 Tampa General Cir, Tampa, FL 33606 Directions (813) 259-0979Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Tampa General Hospital
How was your appointment with Dr. Van Loveren?
doctor is super. but his staff does not get back to you with any questions or etc. Took four diff calls to get response from nurse. Dr is great. Do not like they want mri's done by your physician and then brought to them. Why cant they do them?????
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1164441416
- Universitatspital
- Chldns Hospital Med Center
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Van Loveren has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Loveren accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Loveren has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Loveren has seen patients for Meningiomas, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Van Loveren on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Van Loveren speaks Dutch.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Loveren. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Loveren.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Van Loveren, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Van Loveren appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.