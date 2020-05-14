Dr. Harry Uy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Uy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Harry Uy, MD
Dr. Harry Uy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Uvalde Memorial Hospital.
Endocrinology Nclr Medcn Assocs1303 McCullough Ave Ste 374, San Antonio, TX 78212 Directions (210) 223-5483
Hospital Affiliations
- Uvalde Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Uy is a wonderful physician. He takes his time with you and answers all your questions thoroughly. He is extremely polite and respectful. There is usually a short wait to be seen. His nurse is awesome. I love Dr. Uy!
About Dr. Harry Uy, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 36 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1962541466
Education & Certifications
- AFABLE COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Uy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Uy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Uy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Uy has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Hypothyroidism and Osteoporosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Uy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Uy speaks Chinese.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Uy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Uy.
